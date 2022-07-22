6,221 Shares in ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) Bought by Hardy Reed LLC

Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 6,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TDUP. Railway Pension Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ThredUp during the 4th quarter worth $813,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in shares of ThredUp by 191.9% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 50,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 33,014 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of ThredUp during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ThredUp during the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ThredUp by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 4,439 shares during the period. 65.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ThredUp alerts:

ThredUp Stock Down 4.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ TDUP opened at $2.19 on Friday. ThredUp Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.90 and a 12 month high of $29.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.41 and a 200-day moving average of $6.52.

Insider Buying and Selling

ThredUp ( NASDAQ:TDUP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01). ThredUp had a negative return on equity of 33.77% and a negative net margin of 25.19%. The business had revenue of $72.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that ThredUp Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Sean Sobers sold 6,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total value of $26,606.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,281.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other ThredUp news, CFO Sean Sobers sold 6,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total value of $26,606.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,658 shares in the company, valued at $87,281.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Anthony Salvatore Marino sold 9,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total value of $39,606.84. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 68,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,200.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,323 shares of company stock worth $250,852 in the last quarter. 41.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ThredUp in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on ThredUp from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on ThredUp from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays decreased their price objective on ThredUp from $14.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on ThredUp in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.77.

ThredUp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ThredUp Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. ThredUp Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ThredUp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ThredUp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.