68,870 Shares in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) Bought by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 68,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,793,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRB. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in H&R Block by 84.2% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 14,260 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in H&R Block during the fourth quarter valued at $159,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in H&R Block by 232.2% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in H&R Block by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 826,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,473,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in H&R Block by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,395,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,433,000 after purchasing an additional 190,720 shares in the last quarter. 86.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of H&R Block in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

H&R Block Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HRB opened at $37.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.14. H&R Block, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.08 and a 52 week high of $38.20.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. H&R Block had a net margin of 16.61% and a return on equity of 6,248.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.17) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that H&R Block, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

H&R Block Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 7th. H&R Block’s payout ratio is currently 31.67%.

About H&R Block

(Get Rating)

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

