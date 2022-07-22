80,000 Shares in Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) Purchased by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,289,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 202.3% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Newmark Group in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 15.0% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 39,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Newmark Group in the first quarter valued at about $2,415,000. Finally, HMS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newmark Group in the first quarter valued at about $902,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NMRK shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Newmark Group to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Newmark Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Newmark Group from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Newmark Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Newmark Group Stock Performance

Shares of NMRK stock opened at $11.17 on Friday. Newmark Group, Inc. has a one year low of $8.66 and a one year high of $19.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.75.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.12. Newmark Group had a net margin of 23.31% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm had revenue of $678.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. Newmark Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Newmark Group, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Newmark Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This is a positive change from Newmark Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio is 3.43%.

Insider Transactions at Newmark Group

In other Newmark Group news, Chairman Howard W. Lutnick acquired 329,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.11 per share, with a total value of $2,997,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 8,348,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,054,233.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Howard W. Lutnick bought 329,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.11 per share, for a total transaction of $2,997,190.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 8,348,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,054,233.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Howard W. Lutnick bought 277,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.83 per share, with a total value of $2,999,910.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 8,019,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,850,470.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 27.10% of the company’s stock.

About Newmark Group

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company's investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment, debt and structured finance, and loan sales; agency leasing, property management, and valuation and advisory; and commercial real estate due diligence consulting and advisory services, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, mortgage broking, and equity-raising services.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

