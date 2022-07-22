9,900 Shares in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Acquired by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 9,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,331,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.06% of Piper Sandler Companies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PIPR. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,231,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,873,000 after buying an additional 20,967 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 455,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,310,000 after buying an additional 16,665 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 375,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,027,000 after buying an additional 16,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Piper Sandler Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,521,000. 66.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Piper Sandler Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Piper Sandler Companies from $182.00 to $178.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Piper Sandler Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.25.

Piper Sandler Companies Stock Up 2.0 %

Piper Sandler Companies stock opened at $117.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.41. Piper Sandler Companies has a twelve month low of $102.60 and a twelve month high of $193.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $117.48 and a 200-day moving average of $131.32.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $361.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.34 million. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 33.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Piper Sandler Companies will post 13.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Piper Sandler Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. Piper Sandler Companies’s payout ratio is 15.52%.

Piper Sandler Companies Profile

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

