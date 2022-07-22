AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc Sells 333,323 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc lessened its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 75.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 107,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 333,323 shares during the period. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $19,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. now owns 11,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 2,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 7,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kwmg LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.89.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $171.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $450.79 billion, a PE ratio of 24.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.63. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $155.72 and a twelve month high of $186.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $176.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $174.34.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $24.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.85 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 36.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.01 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.79%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $6,920,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,311 shares in the company, valued at $12,336,803. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $6,920,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,311 shares in the company, valued at $12,336,803. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,523,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,785,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

