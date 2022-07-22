Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC lessened its position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 32.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 465 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 228 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Albemarle during the 1st quarter valued at about $358,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Albemarle by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 53,570 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $12,026,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Albemarle by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 70,342 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $15,557,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Albemarle during the 1st quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in Albemarle by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 429 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Albemarle Stock Performance

ALB stock opened at $225.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $26.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $225.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $215.79. Albemarle Co. has a 52 week low of $169.93 and a 52 week high of $291.48.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Albemarle had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 13.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Albemarle from $300.00 to $314.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $307.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. KeyCorp raised shares of Albemarle from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $320.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $243.00 to $293.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.05.

About Albemarle

(Get Rating)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.