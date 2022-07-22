Allworth Financial LP Raises Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 41.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,385 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,189 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 0.6% of Allworth Financial LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $45,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 7.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,493,373 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $13,107,412,000 after acquiring an additional 3,258,613 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 16,414 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,520,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,097 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Exane Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Exane Asset Management now owns 42,455 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $14,278,000 after acquiring an additional 3,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,925 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. 69.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MSFT. Mizuho lowered their price target on Microsoft from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered their price target on Microsoft from $364.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Microsoft from $373.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 price target on Microsoft in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group set a $330.00 price target on Microsoft in a report on Monday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $348.07.

Microsoft Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $264.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $241.51 and a 12-month high of $349.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $260.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $283.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.04. Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. The firm had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.89%.

Microsoft Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.