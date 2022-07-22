Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Exchange Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,975 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 3.1% of Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $16,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morling Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. NS Partners Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Schubert & Co purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 41.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 255,647 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.65 per share, with a total value of $8,858,168.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 479,695 shares in the company, valued at $16,621,431.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 255,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.65 per share, for a total transaction of $8,858,168.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 479,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,621,431.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total transaction of $47,666.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,346,575.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,739 shares of company stock worth $12,616,323 over the last quarter. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Stock Up 0.4 %

GOOGL opened at $114.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.93. The company has a market capitalization of $75.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.68, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.88 and a 1-year high of $151.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on GOOGL shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their target price on Alphabet to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Alphabet from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.02.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

