Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Bought by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,502 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 0.8% of Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $12,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morling Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. NS Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Schubert & Co purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. 41.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. UBS Group cut their price target on Alphabet from $180.00 to $132.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $155.00 price target on Alphabet in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $143.00 in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $158.75 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.02.

GOOGL stock opened at $114.34 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.88 and a 1-year high of $151.55. The stock has a market cap of $75.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.05). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. The business had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. Analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total value of $1,144,297.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,160,644.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $98,082.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,732,301. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $1,144,297.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,644.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,739 shares of company stock valued at $12,616,323. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

