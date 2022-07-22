Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Purchased by Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 37.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 593 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bay Rivers Group increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 1,418 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,944,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 390 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 11,591 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,239,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $545,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $114.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $154.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.93. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.88 and a 1 year high of $151.55.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $167.50 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $209.15 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $175.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.02.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 255,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.65 per share, for a total transaction of $8,858,168.55. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 479,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,621,431.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 255,647 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.65 per share, with a total value of $8,858,168.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 479,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,621,431.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 75 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,337.13, for a total value of $175,284.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $544,551.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,739 shares of company stock worth $12,616,323 over the last three months. Company insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.