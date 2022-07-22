Amar K. Goel Sells 24,000 Shares of PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) Stock

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) Chairman Amar K. Goel sold 24,000 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.93, for a total value of $382,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Amar K. Goel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 1st, Amar K. Goel sold 1,736 shares of PubMatic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total value of $34,772.08.

PubMatic Stock Performance

PubMatic stock opened at $17.43 on Friday. PubMatic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.73 and a 52 week high of $43.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $904.16 million, a P/E ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.68.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PubMatic

PubMatic ( NASDAQ:PUBM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. PubMatic had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 23.74%. The business had revenue of $54.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.63 million. Research analysts forecast that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Resource Council boosted its holdings in shares of PubMatic by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 152,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,208,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of PubMatic by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 10,996 shares during the period. O Neil Global Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $467,000. Castleark Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,573,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $726,000. Institutional investors own 37.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on PUBM shares. Lake Street Capital started coverage on PubMatic in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded PubMatic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.10.

PubMatic Company Profile

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

