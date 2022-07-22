Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Pachira Investments Inc.

Pachira Investments Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 37.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 251 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 151 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 0.6% of Pachira Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Pachira Investments Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $818,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% during the first quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 1,633 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,324,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 32 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Northstar Asset Management LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 5.8% in the first quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 404 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 4.4% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 46,633 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $152,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares during the period. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 5.4% during the first quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 1,731 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,643,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on AMZN. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $190.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Loop Capital cut their price target on Amazon.com from $187.50 to $141.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $187.50 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $170.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $197.50 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

Amazon.com Trading Up 1.5 %

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $375,275.06. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,989 shares in the company, valued at $12,991,458.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $906,733.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,537 shares in the company, valued at $7,672,531.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $375,275.06. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,989 shares in the company, valued at $12,991,458.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 4,803 shares of company stock worth $10,528,337 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

AMZN opened at $124.63 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $112.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 trillion, a PE ratio of 60.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.25. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.26 and a twelve month high of $188.11.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $116.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.52 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 4.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

About Amazon.com

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

