Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,985 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,180 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $2,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,801,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,803,000 after purchasing an additional 20,304 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 119.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 67,023 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,016,000 after purchasing an additional 36,502 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 32,437 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 80,178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,990,000 after purchasing an additional 7,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 97.9% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 129,576 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,653,000 after purchasing an additional 64,106 shares in the last quarter. 87.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amdocs Stock Performance

Shares of DOX opened at $86.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.79. Amdocs Limited has a 1 year low of $68.33 and a 1 year high of $88.18.

Amdocs Announces Dividend

Amdocs ( NASDAQ:DOX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 16.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amdocs Limited will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on DOX. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “top pick” rating on shares of Amdocs in a report on Friday, May 13th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Amdocs from $93.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Amdocs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th.

About Amdocs

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. The company designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. It provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

