American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Purchased by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 582 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $1,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SFE Investment Counsel grew its position in American Water Works by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 19,944 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,767,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 17,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,940,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 1,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 21,641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,087,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

Get American Water Works alerts:

American Water Works Stock Performance

NYSE:AWK opened at $145.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $146.82 and its 200-day moving average is $154.46. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.45 and a 52-week high of $189.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $26.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.44.

American Water Works Increases Dividend

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. American Water Works had a net margin of 33.16% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The company had revenue of $842.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $872.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a $0.655 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. This is a boost from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. American Water Works’s payout ratio is presently 36.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AWK has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $139.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of American Water Works from $172.00 to $157.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.78.

Insider Activity at American Water Works

In related news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.10, for a total value of $105,405.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,728,008.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.10, for a total value of $105,405.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,728,008.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 1,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.52, for a total transaction of $149,740.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,754,098.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About American Water Works

(Get Rating)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.