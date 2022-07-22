Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) PT Lowered to C$0.90

Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$1.30 to C$0.90 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Desjardins dropped their price target on shares of Americas Silver to C$1.35 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1.48.

NYSEAMERICAN USAS opened at $0.49 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Americas Silver has a 12-month low of $0.51 and a 12-month high of $1.44. The stock has a market cap of $91.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 1.26.

Americas Silver ( NYSEAMERICAN:USAS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Americas Silver had a negative net margin of 113.34% and a negative return on equity of 38.49%. The company had revenue of $26.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.10 million.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sprott Inc. purchased a new stake in Americas Silver in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,747,000. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in Americas Silver by 70.4% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,350,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,515,000 after buying an additional 1,797,712 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Americas Silver by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,550,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,314,000 after buying an additional 838,844 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Americas Silver by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,876,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after buying an additional 270,919 shares during the period. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its position in Americas Silver by 385.8% in the 4th quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 173,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 138,100 shares during the period. 26.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

