Andrew Guggenhime Sells 3,100 Shares of Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) Stock

Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Rating) CFO Andrew Guggenhime sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.53, for a total transaction of $76,043.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,034,847.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Andrew Guggenhime also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 8th, Andrew Guggenhime sold 3,100 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $74,400.00.

On Wednesday, May 18th, Andrew Guggenhime sold 3,100 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.44, for a total transaction of $75,764.00.

Shares of Vaxcyte stock opened at $24.98 on Friday. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.78 and a twelve month high of $27.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.41 and a beta of 0.49.

Vaxcyte ( NASDAQ:PCVX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.12). On average, equities analysts expect that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PCVX. RA Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,581,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,636,000 after acquiring an additional 340,739 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vaxcyte by 15.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,629,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,649,000 after acquiring an additional 495,078 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,886,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,698,000 after purchasing an additional 108,975 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Vaxcyte in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,776,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Vaxcyte by 17.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,384,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,428,000 after buying an additional 209,237 shares during the period. 82.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials to treat invasive pneumococcal disease and pneumonia.

