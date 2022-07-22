Ardevora Asset Management LLP Trims Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP trimmed its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,180 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,634 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 0.9% of Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $70,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bay Rivers Group raised its stake in Alphabet by 5.9% in the first quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 1,418 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,944,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 2.6% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 390 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,085,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $312,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.3% during the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 11,591 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,239,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $545,000. Institutional investors own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GOOGL. Moffett Nathanson decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet to $132.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $209.15 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.02.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $98,082.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,732,301. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 255,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.65 per share, with a total value of $8,858,168.55. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 479,695 shares in the company, valued at $16,621,431.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total value of $98,082.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,732,301. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 5,739 shares of company stock worth $12,616,323 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $114.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $101.88 and a one year high of $151.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $154.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.85.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

