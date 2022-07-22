Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Shares Sold by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 21.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,714 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $197,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 296.5% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 35,533 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,108,000 after purchasing an additional 26,572 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 527.3% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 51,825 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,450,000 after purchasing an additional 43,563 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 287.9% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 49,560 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,124,000 after purchasing an additional 36,783 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the first quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the fourth quarter worth $1,847,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on ANET. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $305.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $133.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $151.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.31.

NYSE ANET opened at $105.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.28. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.18 and a 52-week high of $148.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $99.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.03.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. Arista Networks had a net margin of 29.54% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The firm had revenue of $877.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $854.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Arista Networks news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 6,660 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.70, for a total value of $617,382.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 105,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,789,676.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.28, for a total value of $2,045,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at $331,796.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 6,660 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.70, for a total transaction of $617,382.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 105,606 shares in the company, valued at $9,789,676.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 531,976 shares of company stock valued at $54,986,459. Corporate insiders own 19.59% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

