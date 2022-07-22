ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Purchased by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in ASML in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank grew its holdings in ASML by 90.9% in the first quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 42 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ASML in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ASML in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group grew its holdings in ASML by 44.2% in the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. 25.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASML Stock Performance

Shares of ASML stock opened at $542.27 on Friday. ASML Holding has a one year low of $412.67 and a one year high of $895.93. The company has a market cap of $222.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.18, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $509.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $598.63.

ASML Increases Dividend

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $1.70. ASML had a return on equity of 59.90% and a net margin of 31.36%. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 17.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th were given a $4.1903 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.01468%. This is an increase from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.08. ASML’s payout ratio is currently 38.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on ASML shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on ASML from $925.00 to $794.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ASML in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on ASML from €767.00 ($774.75) to €630.00 ($636.36) in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Societe Generale decreased their target price on ASML from €800.00 ($808.08) to €710.00 ($717.17) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on ASML from €960.00 ($969.70) to €920.00 ($929.29) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ASML currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $747.91.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

