Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Increases Holdings in TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI – Get Rating) by 40.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in TETRA Technologies were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TTI. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of TETRA Technologies in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Saltoro Capital LP purchased a new position in TETRA Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in TETRA Technologies by 70.5% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 26,814 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 11,088 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in TETRA Technologies by 63.1% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 38,129 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 14,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in TETRA Technologies by 27.1% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 47,762 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 10,172 shares in the last quarter. 66.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TTI opened at $3.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.82. TETRA Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.32 and a 12-month high of $5.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $491.66 million, a P/E ratio of 192.60 and a beta of 2.81.

TETRA Technologies ( NYSE:TTI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. TETRA Technologies had a return on equity of 6.51% and a net margin of 0.53%. The firm had revenue of $130.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. Equities analysts predict that TETRA Technologies, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Johnson Rice upgraded TETRA Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TETRA Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified oil and gas services company. It operates through Completion Fluids & Products Division and Water & Flowback Services segments. The Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

