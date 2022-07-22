Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Makes New Investment in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:POCT)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:POCT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned about 0.11% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Diligent Investors LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October by 13.2% during the first quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 34,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after buying an additional 3,991 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October by 1.3% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 34,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October by 125.9% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 42,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 23,416 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October during the first quarter worth about $252,000. Finally, Applied Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October during the first quarter worth about $279,000.

Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA POCT opened at $28.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.45 and its 200-day moving average is $29.31. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October has a one year low of $27.50 and a one year high of $30.55.

