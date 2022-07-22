Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Purchases New Stake in SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 26,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of SmileDirectClub during the first quarter worth $58,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SmileDirectClub during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of SmileDirectClub by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 342,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 10,819 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of SmileDirectClub during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of SmileDirectClub by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 483,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 132,337 shares during the period. 11.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SDC opened at $1.18 on Friday. SmileDirectClub, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.98 and a twelve month high of $7.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.20 and a 200-day moving average of $1.87. The firm has a market cap of $459.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 2.25.

SmileDirectClub ( NASDAQ:SDC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $151.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.20 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that SmileDirectClub, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SDC shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of SmileDirectClub from $2.20 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of SmileDirectClub from $2.00 to $1.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Loop Capital cut shares of SmileDirectClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.50.

SmileDirectClub, Inc, an oral care company, offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, France, Spain, and Austria.

