Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Trims Stock Position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 912 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Yum China were worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in shares of Yum China during the first quarter worth $233,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Yum China by 6.8% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 990,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,132,000 after purchasing an additional 63,033 shares during the last quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Yum China by 10.7% during the first quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 5,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Yum China by 15.1% during the first quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 231,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,635,000 after purchasing an additional 30,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Yum China during the first quarter worth $372,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Yum China in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

YUMC opened at $47.27 on Friday. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.55 and a fifty-two week high of $66.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75, a PEG ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 0.58.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.05). Yum China had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 5.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.12%.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, Lavazza, COFFii & JOY, Taco Bell, and East Dawning brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, simmer pot, Italian coffee, specialty coffee, Mexican-style food, and Chinese food categories.

