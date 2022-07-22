Avitas Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,303 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,429 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 1.2% of Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $6,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Single Point Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Single Point Partners LLC now owns 3,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 94,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,828,000 after purchasing an additional 4,343 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 108,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,182,000 after purchasing an additional 6,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SCHRODERS IS Ltd bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,168,000. 68.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $205.00 to $201.00 in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group dropped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.89.

Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 0.4 %

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $6,920,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,336,803. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,523,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,785,140. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $6,920,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,311 shares in the company, valued at $12,336,803. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JNJ opened at $171.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $450.79 billion, a PE ratio of 24.94, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $176.35 and a 200-day moving average of $174.34. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $155.72 and a 52 week high of $186.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.56% and a net margin of 19.21%. The company had revenue of $24.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.79%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.