Bakkt (NYSE:BKKT) Sees Large Volume Increase

Bakkt Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BKKT – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 46,343 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 3,064,285 shares.The stock last traded at $2.89 and had previously closed at $2.66.

Separately, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Bakkt in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.28.

Bakkt ( NYSE:BKKT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $12.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.60 million. Research analysts predict that Bakkt Holdings, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Impact Acquisition Holding Vpc sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.73, for a total transaction of $43,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,320,190 shares in the company, valued at $22,714,118.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Bakkt in the fourth quarter valued at $514,000. Luxor Capital Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bakkt during the fourth quarter worth about $10,638,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Bakkt during the fourth quarter worth about $326,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bakkt during the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bakkt during the fourth quarter worth about $328,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Bakkt Holdings, Inc operates a digital asset platform. The company's platform enables consumers to buy, sell, convert, and spend digital assets. Its customers include merchants, retailers, and financial institutions. Bakkt Holdings, Inc has a strategic alliance with the Global Payments to collaborate on use cases starting with enabling cryptocurrency redemption in customer loyalty programs offered by bankcard clients, as well as expanding its banking-as-a-service offerings to include consumer access to cryptocurrency.

