Bakkt (NYSE:BKKT) Sees Large Volume Increase

Bakkt Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BKKT – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 46,343 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 3,064,285 shares.The stock last traded at $2.89 and had previously closed at $2.66.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Bakkt in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company.
Bakkt Trading Down 2.3 %
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.28.
Insider Activity at Bakkt
In related news, Director Impact Acquisition Holding Vpc sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.73, for a total transaction of $43,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,320,190 shares in the company, valued at $22,714,118.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Bakkt in the fourth quarter valued at $514,000. Luxor Capital Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bakkt during the fourth quarter worth about $10,638,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Bakkt during the fourth quarter worth about $326,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bakkt during the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bakkt during the fourth quarter worth about $328,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.20% of the company’s stock.
About Bakkt
Bakkt Holdings, Inc operates a digital asset platform. The company's platform enables consumers to buy, sell, convert, and spend digital assets. Its customers include merchants, retailers, and financial institutions. Bakkt Holdings, Inc has a strategic alliance with the Global Payments to collaborate on use cases starting with enabling cryptocurrency redemption in customer loyalty programs offered by bankcard clients, as well as expanding its banking-as-a-service offerings to include consumer access to cryptocurrency.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bakkt (BKKT)
- Salesforce Stock is a Resilient Best-of Breed CRM Play
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Why Will Highly-Valued Tesla Move Higher? Results
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Bakkt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bakkt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.