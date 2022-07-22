Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC reduced its position in Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB – Get Rating) by 26.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,942 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 706 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bancolombia were worth $83,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Bancolombia by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,956 shares of the bank’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Bancolombia during the 1st quarter worth approximately $273,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Bancolombia by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,354 shares of the bank’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Bancolombia by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,030 shares of the bank’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. acquired a new position in Bancolombia during the 1st quarter worth approximately $439,000. 3.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bancolombia alerts:

Bancolombia Price Performance

CIB stock opened at $28.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Bancolombia S.A. has a 52-week low of $26.27 and a 52-week high of $45.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.84. The company has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 4.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.36.

Bancolombia Cuts Dividend

Bancolombia ( NYSE:CIB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The bank reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.75. Bancolombia had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 22.87%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter. Analysts predict that Bancolombia S.A. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th were issued a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 28th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.62%. Bancolombia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on CIB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Bancolombia from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Citigroup upgraded Bancolombia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bancolombia presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.80.

Bancolombia Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bancolombia SA provides banking products and services in Colombia, Panama, Puerto Rico, El Salvador, Costa Rica, and Guatemala. The company operates through nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, International Banking, and All Other.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Bancolombia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancolombia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.