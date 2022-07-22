Bank of The West Sells 3,941 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Bank of The West decreased its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 170,645 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 3,941 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 5.4% of Bank of The West’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Bank of The West’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $52,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.99% of the company’s stock.
Microsoft Trading Up 1.0 %
MSFT opened at $264.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.65, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $241.51 and a 1-year high of $349.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $260.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $283.35.
Microsoft Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 25.89%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
MSFT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Microsoft from $352.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Microsoft from $390.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Microsoft from $363.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $348.07.
Microsoft Profile
Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Microsoft (MSFT)
- Salesforce Stock is a Resilient Best-of Breed CRM Play
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Why Will Highly-Valued Tesla Move Higher? Results
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.