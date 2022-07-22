Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA Reduces Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA lessened its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 57.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,012 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 5,434 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 2.0% of Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $11,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,252,792 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,599,789,000 after purchasing an additional 157,280 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,322,633 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,381,257,000 after purchasing an additional 116,084 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $14,477,662,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,825,959 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,186,916,000 after purchasing an additional 20,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,292,059 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,640,190,000 after purchasing an additional 283,907 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GOOGL. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $190.00 to $155.65 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $158.75 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $180.00 to $132.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.02.

Alphabet Stock Performance

GOOGL stock opened at $114.34 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $154.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.87. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.88 and a 1 year high of $151.55.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 75 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,337.13, for a total transaction of $175,284.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 233 shares in the company, valued at $544,551.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total value of $1,144,297.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,160,644.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 75 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,337.13, for a total transaction of $175,284.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,551.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,739 shares of company stock worth $12,616,323. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet



Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.





