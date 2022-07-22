Belpointe Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,431 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 87.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,069 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Fastenal in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Fastenal in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in Fastenal in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fastenal in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fastenal Stock Performance

Shares of FAST stock opened at $48.76 on Friday. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $45.68 and a 12 month high of $64.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.97 and its 200 day moving average is $54.24.

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 13th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.50. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 33.47%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Fastenal declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, July 12th that allows the company to buyback 8,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Fastenal Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 26th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski purchased 1,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.63 per share, with a total value of $49,334.54. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $237,626.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Michael J. Ancius purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $51.00 per share, with a total value of $51,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,406,937. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski bought 1,058 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.63 per share, for a total transaction of $49,334.54. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $237,626.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 3,971 shares of company stock worth $195,441 in the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FAST. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Fastenal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Fastenal from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Argus dropped their target price on shares of Fastenal from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fastenal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.86.

Fastenal Profile

(Get Rating)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

