Belpointe Asset Management LLC Acquires 335 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,240 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 3.1% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 4,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 29.3% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Columbus Macro LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 27,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,996,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 11.7% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 77.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Principal Financial Group Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ PFG opened at $64.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.43. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.61 and a 1 year high of $80.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $67.75 and its 200 day moving average is $70.72.

Principal Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Principal Financial Group ( NASDAQ:PFG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 11.08%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is 43.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PFG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $72.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Principal Financial Group from $79.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup started coverage on Principal Financial Group in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Principal Financial Group from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Principal Financial Group from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Principal Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Principal Financial Group

In other Principal Financial Group news, EVP Wee Yee Cheong sold 10,000 shares of Principal Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total transaction of $710,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,633,603. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

