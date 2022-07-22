Belpointe Asset Management LLC Acquires 367 Shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,916 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hancock Whitney were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in Hancock Whitney during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,529,000. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney in the 1st quarter worth $1,070,000. Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 15,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Hancock Whitney alerts:

Hancock Whitney Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:HWC opened at $47.45 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.15. Hancock Whitney Co. has a 12 month low of $41.62 and a 12 month high of $59.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.40.

Hancock Whitney Dividend Announcement

Hancock Whitney ( NASDAQ:HWC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.03. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 38.60% and a return on equity of 14.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Hancock Whitney’s payout ratio is 18.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HWC shares. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hancock Whitney currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.17.

Hancock Whitney Profile

(Get Rating)

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Hancock Whitney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hancock Whitney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.