Belpointe Asset Management LLC Acquires 963 Shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) by 97.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,952 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Unity Software in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in Unity Software in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Unity Software by 276.7% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Unity Software by 666.7% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in Unity Software in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Unity Software news, Director David Helgason sold 2,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total value of $111,420.03. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,322 shares in the company, valued at $246,355.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Unity Software news, Director David Helgason sold 2,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total value of $111,420.03. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,355.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Luis Felipe Visoso sold 33,804 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total value of $1,290,298.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 324,145 shares in the company, valued at $12,372,614.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,338 shares of company stock worth $2,394,305 over the last three months. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Unity Software Stock Performance

U has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Unity Software from $110.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Unity Software from $125.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Unity Software from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $55.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Unity Software from $100.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.13.

Unity Software stock opened at $40.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.24 and a 200-day moving average of $75.45. The firm has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.23 and a beta of 2.37. Unity Software Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.09 and a 1-year high of $210.00.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.04). Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 20.50% and a negative net margin of 50.40%. The company had revenue of $320.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.38) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.68 EPS for the current year.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

