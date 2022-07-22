Belpointe Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 3,414 Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQAL)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQAL – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. SFE Investment Counsel grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 26,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 26,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:EQAL opened at $41.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.08 and a 200-day moving average of $43.74. Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $38.10 and a 52 week high of $48.24.

