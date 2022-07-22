Belpointe Asset Management LLC Buys 441 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 78.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,002 shares of the online travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KC Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Expedia Group by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,117 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 197 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 1,520 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 985 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,054 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 96.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $200.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $218.00 to $235.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $240.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $235.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.30.

Expedia Group Stock Performance

Expedia Group stock opened at $102.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.08 billion, a PE ratio of 88.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.61. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.70 and a 1-year high of $217.72.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The online travel company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.24). Expedia Group had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 4.87%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.59) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total value of $46,669.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,110,749.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.94, for a total value of $1,729,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 252,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,600,249.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 376 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total transaction of $46,669.12. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,110,749.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

About Expedia Group

(Get Rating)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.