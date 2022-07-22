Belpointe Asset Management LLC Buys 73 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 29.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROP. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 175.0% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 55 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 77.2% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 72.5% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.69, for a total value of $110,922.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,869 shares in the company, valued at $2,604,016.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ROP has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Roper Technologies from $540.00 to $412.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $500.00 target price on Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $488.51.

Roper Technologies stock opened at $412.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $407.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $437.50. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $369.51 and a 52-week high of $505.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.03.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.08. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 47.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.17%.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

