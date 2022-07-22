Belpointe Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 4,328 SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 80.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,511,664 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $101,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119,590 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $11,277,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 83.7% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 551,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,244,000 after purchasing an additional 251,000 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF in the first quarter worth about $4,332,000. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF in the first quarter worth about $2,730,000.

Get SPDR S&P Insurance ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Insurance ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

KIE stock opened at $37.75 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.65. SPDR S&P Insurance ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.74 and a fifty-two week high of $42.84.

SPDR S&P Insurance ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Insurance ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The Fund invests all, but at least 80%, of its total assets in the securities comprising the Index. The Fund invests in all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Insurance ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Insurance ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.