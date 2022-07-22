Belpointe Asset Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) by 31.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,293 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 2,433 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tapestry in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tapestry in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tapestry in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Tapestry during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Tapestry during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TPR shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Tapestry from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Tapestry from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Tapestry from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $56.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.18.

Tapestry Stock Performance

NYSE:TPR opened at $34.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.98, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.11. Tapestry, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.39 and a fifty-two week high of $47.05.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 32.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

Tapestry Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.26%.

Tapestry announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, May 12th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the luxury accessories retailer to purchase up to 18% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Tapestry Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

