Belpointe Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Ocwen Financial Co. (NYSE:OCN)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Ocwen Financial Co. (NYSE:OCN – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 496 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC owned 0.08% of Ocwen Financial worth $168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OCN. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Ocwen Financial in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ocwen Financial by 3,527.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,517 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Ocwen Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $138,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ocwen Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $344,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Ocwen Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $506,000. 59.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ocwen Financial alerts:

Ocwen Financial Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE:OCN opened at $33.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.16. The company has a market capitalization of $307.19 million, a PE ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.12, a current ratio of 17.58 and a quick ratio of 17.58. Ocwen Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $17.76 and a 1-year high of $41.92.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ocwen Financial ( NYSE:OCN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $231.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.06 million. Ocwen Financial had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 6.98%. On average, equities analysts predict that Ocwen Financial Co. will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OCN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ocwen Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Ocwen Financial in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Insider Transactions at Ocwen Financial

In other news, Director Jacques J. Busquet purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.60 per share, for a total transaction of $28,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 35,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,023,708.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Jacques J. Busquet purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.60 per share, for a total transaction of $28,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 35,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,023,708.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Glen A. Messina purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.18 per share, for a total transaction of $78,540.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 116,074 shares in the company, valued at $3,038,817.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 6,200 shares of company stock valued at $162,727 in the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ocwen Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ocwen Financial Corporation, a financial services company, originates and services mortgage loans in the United States, the United States Virgin Islands, India, and the Philippines. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. It provides commercial mortgage loan servicing, special servicing, and asset management services, as well as residential mortgage loan servicing, such as forward and reverse conventional, government-insured, and non-agency loans, including the reverse mortgage loans to owners of mortgage loans and foreclosed real estate.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ocwen Financial Co. (NYSE:OCN – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ocwen Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocwen Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.