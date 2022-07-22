Belpointe Asset Management LLC Has $149,000 Position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ – Get Rating) by 23.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,559 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EMQQ. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 657,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,254,000 after purchasing an additional 115,692 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $4,386,000. Crestone Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Crestone Asset Management LLC now owns 743,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,367,000 after purchasing an additional 97,163 shares during the last quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 187.9% in the 1st quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC now owns 143,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,712,000 after purchasing an additional 93,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SP Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 351,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,390,000 after purchasing an additional 91,811 shares during the last quarter.

Get Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF alerts:

Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of EMQQ opened at $32.29 on Friday. Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF has a one year low of $25.55 and a one year high of $58.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.70.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.