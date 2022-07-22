Belpointe Asset Management LLC Has $156,000 Stock Position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in LPL Financial by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 9,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 19.1% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.06% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Trading Up 1.3 %

LPLA opened at $194.25 on Friday. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $134.97 and a 1-year high of $220.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $15.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $186.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $182.43.

LPL Financial Dividend Announcement

LPL Financial ( NASDAQ:LPLA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.16. LPL Financial had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 35.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 9.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is presently 17.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LPLA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of LPL Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $246.00 to $241.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities raised shares of LPL Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $242.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.67.

Insider Transactions at LPL Financial

In other news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 19,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total transaction of $3,908,622.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,580,138.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 15,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.23, for a total transaction of $2,708,144.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,068 shares in the company, valued at $7,245,371.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 19,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total transaction of $3,908,622.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,608 shares in the company, valued at $32,580,138.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

