Belpointe Asset Management LLC Has $162,000 Stock Position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 24.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,339 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 737 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TTD. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Trade Desk by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 21,722 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Trade Desk by 128.4% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 366,422 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,374,000 after purchasing an additional 205,969 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Trade Desk by 7.0% in the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 70,031 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,850,000 after purchasing an additional 4,571 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Trade Desk by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 36,142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,312,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its position in shares of Trade Desk by 12.7% in the first quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 13,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on TTD shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Trade Desk from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Trade Desk from $102.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Trade Desk from $125.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on Trade Desk from $125.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.29.

Insider Activity

Trade Desk Stock Performance

In other news, Director David B. Wells acquired 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.81 per share, for a total transaction of $801,675.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 106,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,881,971.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTD opened at $50.99 on Friday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.00 and a 52-week high of $114.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.37. The firm has a market cap of $24.72 billion, a PE ratio of 242.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 2.18.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $315.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.28 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 7.78%. The company’s revenue was up 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trade Desk Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.