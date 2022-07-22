Belpointe Asset Management LLC Has $165,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 778 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF were worth $165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 584.5% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000.

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of OMFL opened at $42.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.44.

