Belpointe Asset Management LLC Has $197,000 Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 25.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,017 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $197,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JCI. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,378,000. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 6,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 50.7% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 5,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 1,899 shares during the period. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. 88.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on JCI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com lowered Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.53.

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

Johnson Controls International stock opened at $50.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.23 and a 200-day moving average of $60.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1 year low of $45.52 and a 1 year high of $81.77.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 17th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.46%.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Featured Stories

