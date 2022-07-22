Belpointe Asset Management LLC Has $197,000 Stake in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sempra were worth $197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sempra by 1,763.6% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sempra by 171.8% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SRE opened at $153.49 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $153.96 and its 200-day moving average is $151.99. The stock has a market cap of $48.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.64. Sempra has a twelve month low of $119.56 and a twelve month high of $173.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. Sempra had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Sempra will post 8.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th were issued a dividend of $1.145 per share. This represents a $4.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 6th. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 144.48%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SRE. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Sempra from $142.00 to $171.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sempra in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Sempra from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Sempra from $158.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Sempra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sempra presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.22.

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

