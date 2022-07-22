Belpointe Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,206 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies were worth $151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,092,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,068,000 after purchasing an additional 275,748 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV purchased a new position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $82,536,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,369,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,012,000 after purchasing an additional 393,242 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in the first quarter valued at $61,313,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,174,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,878,000 after purchasing an additional 80,274 shares during the period. 91.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AQUA. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $55.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a $43.00 price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Evoqua Water Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.71.

Shares of NYSE:AQUA opened at $36.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.76. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a 1-year low of $30.44 and a 1-year high of $49.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $426.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.54 million. Evoqua Water Technologies had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 13.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and contract services for industrial, commercial, and municipal water treatment markets in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Integrated Solutions and Services, and Applied Product Technologies.

