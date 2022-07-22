Belpointe Asset Management LLC Invests $148,000 in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 8,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 17,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 5,361 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 70.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 45,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,120,000 after purchasing an additional 18,596 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the fourth quarter worth $230,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the fourth quarter worth $68,000. 83.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NSA opened at $51.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.95 and its 200 day moving average is $57.15. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a fifty-two week low of $45.13 and a fifty-two week high of $70.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.35, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.60.

National Storage Affiliates Trust ( NYSE:NSA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.43). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 5.45%. The firm had revenue of $187.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a positive change from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 220.00%.

A number of research firms have commented on NSA. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $78.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.50.

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

