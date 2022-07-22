Belpointe Asset Management LLC Invests $151,000 in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 362.7% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Darling Ingredients news, CFO Brad Phillips sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $1,975,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,972,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Brad Phillips sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $1,975,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,920 shares in the company, valued at $7,972,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Charles L. Adair purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $73.95 per share, for a total transaction of $36,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,665,971.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,333 shares of company stock valued at $5,347,539 over the last three months. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DAR. Cowen began coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Darling Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.78.

Shares of NYSE:DAR opened at $60.63 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.25 and its 200 day moving average is $71.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 1.23. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.71 and a fifty-two week high of $87.59.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

