Belpointe Asset Management LLC Invests $153,000 in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,962,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,481,000 after purchasing an additional 162,702 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Toyota Motor by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 848,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,270,000 after buying an additional 108,346 shares in the last quarter. SRB Corp increased its holdings in Toyota Motor by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. SRB Corp now owns 606,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,450,000 after buying an additional 107,200 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in Toyota Motor by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 284,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,669,000 after buying an additional 11,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Toyota Motor by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 282,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,262,000 after buying an additional 59,563 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Toyota Motor alerts:

Toyota Motor Stock Performance

TM opened at $159.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.53 billion, a PE ratio of 8.68, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.51. Toyota Motor Co. has a twelve month low of $152.14 and a twelve month high of $213.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $159.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $174.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Toyota Motor ( NYSE:TM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $69.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.20 billion. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 10.96%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Toyota Motor Co. will post 17.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Toyota Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Macquarie cut shares of Toyota Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Toyota Motor from $177.49 to $179.41 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Toyota Motor from 2,500.00 to 2,300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,239.71.

About Toyota Motor

(Get Rating)

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius name, fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI name; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla and Raize names.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Toyota Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyota Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.