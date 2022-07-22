Belpointe Asset Management LLC Invests $170,000 in United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of USO. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in shares of United States Oil Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of United States Oil Fund by 57.7% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of United States Oil Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United States Oil Fund by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of United States Oil Fund by 118.4% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the last quarter.

United States Oil Fund Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of United States Oil Fund stock opened at $75.49 on Friday. United States Oil Fund LP has a twelve month low of $43.42 and a twelve month high of $92.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.55.

About United States Oil Fund

United States Oil Fund, LP (USO) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of USO is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of light, sweet crude oil delivered to Cushing, Oklahoma, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for light, sweet crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange, that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within over two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire, less USO’s expenses.

