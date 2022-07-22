Belpointe Asset Management LLC Invests $193,000 in Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate during the 4th quarter valued at $1,001,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 87,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate during the 4th quarter valued at $291,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 192,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after purchasing an additional 16,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 11,049 shares in the last quarter. 46.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:ACRE opened at $12.99 on Friday. Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. has a 12-month low of $11.18 and a 12-month high of $16.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $616.22 million, a P/E ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.39.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Increases Dividend

Ares Commercial Real Estate ( NYSE:ACRE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.02). Ares Commercial Real Estate had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 58.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Ares Commercial Real Estate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.78%. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s payout ratio is currently 98.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ACRE. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 price target on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ares Commercial Real Estate in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Company Profile

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments in the United States. The company provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of CRE properties. It originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt products, mezzanine loans, real estate preferred equity investments, and other CRE investments, including commercial mortgage backed securities.

